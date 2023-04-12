After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee in OBP (.429) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

This season, Anderson has recorded at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (27.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (63.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings