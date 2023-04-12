Christian Yelich -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 12 at 3:40 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is batting .227 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Yelich has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 27.3%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

