The Calgary Flames (37-27-17) host the San Jose Sharks (22-42-16) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

TNT, SN360, and SNW is the spot to tune in to watch the Flames and the Sharks go head to head.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN360, and SNW

TNT, SN360, and SNW Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Flames vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/25/2023 Flames Sharks 5-3 CGY 12/20/2022 Sharks Flames 7-3 CGY 12/18/2022 Sharks Flames 5-2 CGY

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have conceded 246 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Flames rank 18th in the league with 255 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Flames are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flames have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tyler Toffoli 81 34 39 73 32 40 58.3% Elias Lindholm 79 22 42 64 33 41 55.8% Mikael Backlund 81 19 36 55 42 59 51% Nazem Kadri 81 24 31 55 49 33 47.4% Jonathan Huberdeau 78 15 39 54 59 34 33.3%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have allowed 307 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the league.

With 230 goals (2.9 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.

Sharks Key Players