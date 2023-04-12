On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has two doubles and three walks while batting .308.

This year, Winker has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings