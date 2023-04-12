How to Watch the Stars vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Dallas Stars will travel to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, April 12, with the Stars victorious in four consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch the Blues-Stars matchup on TNT.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/28/2022
|Blues
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars' 275 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|80
|46
|60
|106
|64
|60
|0%
|Joe Pavelski
|80
|27
|49
|76
|55
|31
|53.1%
|Jamie Benn
|80
|33
|42
|75
|46
|53
|60%
|Roope Hintz
|71
|36
|38
|74
|37
|24
|51.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|77
|11
|60
|71
|63
|50
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 292 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.
- With 258 goals (3.2 per game), the Blues have the league's 15th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 41 goals over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|77
|37
|34
|71
|53
|53
|38.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|61
|26
|41
|67
|30
|33
|32.5%
|Brayden Schenn
|80
|21
|44
|65
|46
|39
|46.8%
|Robert Thomas
|71
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Justin Faulk
|80
|11
|38
|49
|57
|49
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.