On Wednesday, William Contreras (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson

Drey Jameson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .310 with a double and three walks.

Contreras will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.

Contreras has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit once.

In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Contreras has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings