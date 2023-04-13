Brewers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 13
Thursday's contest at PETCO Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (8-4) squaring off against the San Diego Padres (7-6) at 9:40 PM ET (on April 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The San Diego Padres will give the ball to Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Eric Lauer (1-1, 7.71 ERA).
Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 15 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (58 total runs).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 2.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|W 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
|April 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Janson Junk vs Drey Jameson
|April 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Nick Martínez
|April 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Wacha
|April 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Seth Lugo
|April 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Wade Miley vs Yu Darvish
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Janson Junk vs Chris Flexen
|April 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Logan Gilbert
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.