How to Watch the Brewers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Willy Adames among those expected to step up at the plate.
Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.
- Milwaukee is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- The Brewers rank ninth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Milwaukee has scored 58 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .350 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 2.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.181 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eric Lauer will get the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In two starts this season, Lauer has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/9/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jake Woodford
|4/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zac Gallen
|4/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|4/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Away
|Janson Junk
|Drey Jameson
|4/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Nick Martínez
|4/14/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Michael Wacha
|4/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Seth Lugo
|4/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Yu Darvish
|4/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Janson Junk
|Chris Flexen
|4/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Logan Gilbert
