(7-6) will play the (8-4) at PETCO Park on Thursday, April 13 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 strikeouts, Nick Martinez will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Brewers have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Padres (-150). The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Martinez - SD (0-1, 6.17 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Brian Anderson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won three of those games.

The Padres have gone 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.