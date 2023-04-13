The Philadelphia Flyers (30-38-13) will try to halt a 10-game road losing streak when they play the Chicago Blackhawks (26-49-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH.

The Blackhawks' offense has totaled 24 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 35 goals. They have had 21 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored three goals (14.3%). They are 2-8-0 over those contests.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Blackhawks vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Blackhawks 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+100)

Blackhawks (+100) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Blackhawks (-0.0)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 8-6-14 record in overtime contests this season and a 26-49-6 overall record.

In the 21 games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned 10 points (4-12-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals in 36 games, earning 47 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in 20 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 5-12-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-10-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 60 times this season, and earned 44 points in those games.

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 29th 2.65 Goals Scored 2.44 32nd 23rd 3.36 Goals Allowed 3.63 26th 25th 29.4 Shots 26.8 31st 19th 31.4 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 32nd 15.2% Power Play % 16.0% 29th 26th 75.0% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

