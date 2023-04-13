Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell leads Milwaukee with 12 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .632.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Mitchell has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season (36.4%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Martinez (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
