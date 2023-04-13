Jesse Winker returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Nick Martinez and the San Diego PadresApril 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 13 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
  • This year, Winker has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of eight games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.26 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Martinez (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
