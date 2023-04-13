The Milwaukee Brewers and Louis Linwood Voit III, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

  • Voit has while batting .200.
  • Voit has gotten a hit in two of six games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
  • Voit has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.26 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Martinez (0-1) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
