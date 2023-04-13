Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Louis Linwood Voit III, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit has while batting .200.
- Voit has gotten a hit in two of six games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
- Voit has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.26 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Martinez (0-1) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
