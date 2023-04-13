William Contreras -- 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has an OPS of .841, fueled by an OBP of .417 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.
  • Contreras will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last games.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.