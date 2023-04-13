Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more runs three times (25.0%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.26 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Padres are sending Martinez (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
