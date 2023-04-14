The San Diego Padres and Juan Soto ready for the second of a four-game series against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at PETCO Park.

The Padres have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+105). An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -130 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in five of its 13 games with a total.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-1 4-3 5-2 4-2 7-3 2-1

