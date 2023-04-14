The San Diego Padres and Juan Soto ready for the second of a four-game series against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at PETCO Park.

The Padres have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+105). An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSSD
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Padres -130 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Milwaukee is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in five of its 13 games with a total.
  • The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-1 4-3 5-2 4-2 7-3 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.