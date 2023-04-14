Brewers vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Diego Padres and Juan Soto ready for the second of a four-game series against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at PETCO Park.
The Padres have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+105). An 8-run total has been set for this contest.
Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-130
|+105
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in five of its 13 games with a total.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-1
|4-3
|5-2
|4-2
|7-3
|2-1
