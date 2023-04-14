The San Diego Padres (7-7) will rely on Xander Bogaerts when they host Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (9-4) at PETCO Park on Friday, April 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (2-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won three of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Padres have a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of their games).

San Diego has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Garrett Mitchell 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

