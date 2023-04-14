Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Louis Linwood Voit III, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit is hitting .208 with .
- This year, Voit has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
- Voit has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, one per game).
- Wacha (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
