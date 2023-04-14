The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 228.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In 42 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.

Minnesota has an average total of 231.6 in its games this year, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Timberwolves have a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has won 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Minnesota has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Timberwolves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.

Oklahoma City's average game total this season has been 233.9, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Oklahoma City has compiled a 47-34-0 record against the spread.

The Thunder have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 42 51.2% 115.8 233.3 115.8 232.2 231.1 Thunder 51 62.2% 117.5 233.3 116.4 232.2 230.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.

In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (17-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-20-0).

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder allow.

When Minnesota puts up more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12 against the spread and 22-12 overall.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 contests, Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.

In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over four times.

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has had better results on the road (24-17-0) than at home (23-17-0).

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 115.8 points, Oklahoma City is 29-13 against the spread and 28-15 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 38-43 9-14 37-45 Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 22-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 22-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-15 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 27-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-9 32-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-11

