On Friday, Willy Adames (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .255 with a double, three home runs and nine walks.

Adames has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In three games this season, he has homered (23.1%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year (six of 13), with two or more runs three times (23.1%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings