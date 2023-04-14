On Friday, Willy Adames (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is batting .255 with a double, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Adames has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (23.1%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year (six of 13), with two or more runs three times (23.1%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, one per game).
  • Wacha (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
