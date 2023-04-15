The San Diego Padres versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Xander Bogaerts and Willy Adames.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: PETCO Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Padres -130 +105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 3-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 14 games with a total this season.
  • The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-1 5-3 5-2 5-2 8-3 2-1

