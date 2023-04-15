The San Diego Padres (7-8) will lean on Xander Bogaerts when they host Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (10-4) at PETCO Park on Saturday, April 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (2-0, 1.38 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta - MIL (2-0, 0.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Brewers and Padres matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Willy Adames hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won three out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Padres have gone 3-5 (winning just 37.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Padres did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 3-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Garrett Mitchell 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.