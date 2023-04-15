On Saturday, Christian Yelich (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .713, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Yelich has had a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits five times (35.7%).

In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year (57.1%), including five multi-run games (35.7%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings