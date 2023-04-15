After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell is hitting .279 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 36th in slugging.
  • Mitchell has recorded a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will look to Lugo (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
