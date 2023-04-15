Jesse Winker is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 15, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.

This year, Winker has tallied at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has not homered.

Winker has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings