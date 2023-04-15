The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, will be in action at 1:00 PM on Saturday versus the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Embiid, in his previous game (April 6 loss against the Heat) put up 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Embiid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 33.1 30.5 Rebounds 11.5 10.2 9.8 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.4 PRA 47.5 47.5 44.7 PR -- 43.3 40.3 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Nets

Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Embiid is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Embiid's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

Conceding 45.1 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 23.4 assists per contest, the Nets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Joel Embiid vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 37 37 13 2 1 0 2 1/25/2023 35 26 10 3 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.