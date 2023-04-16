The Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Portis, in his last time out, had 16 points in a 121-105 loss to the Raptors.

Let's look at Portis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 14.1 16.0 Rebounds 6.5 9.6 9.8 Assists -- 1.5 0.9 PRA 18.5 25.2 26.7 PR -- 23.7 25.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.5



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Heat

Portis has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 10.8% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.7 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Portis' Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Bobby Portis vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 22 18 11 1 1 0 0 1/14/2023 27 15 7 2 1 0 3 1/12/2023 32 12 7 1 0 1 3

