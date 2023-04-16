Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Sunday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is the named starter for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +145 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 8 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on it winning this game.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 15 games with a total.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-1 5-4 5-3 5-2 8-4 2-1

