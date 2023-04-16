Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Game 1 on April 16, 2023
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Bam Adebayo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jrue Holiday Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (-120)
|4.5 (-125)
|6.5 (-125)
|2.5 (+110)
- Jrue Holiday is posting 19.3 points per game, 2.8 higher than Sunday's over/under.
- He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.
- Holiday averages 7.4 assists, 0.9 more than Sunday's prop bet (6.5).
- He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-118)
|8.5 (-128)
|3.5 (+125)
- Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 2.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (8.5).
- Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on Bucks vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-111)
|6.5 (+110)
|5.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-115)
- The 25.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Sunday is 2.6 more points than his season scoring average.
- Butler has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.