Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- batting .238 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.371) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Yelich has had a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 15 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will look to Darvish (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
