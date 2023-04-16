Garrett Mitchell -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .261.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
  • Mitchell has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.49 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Padres will send Darvish (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
