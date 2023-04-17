Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Corbin Burnes, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Brewers are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+125). A 7.5-run total has been set in this game.

Brewers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Brewers -155 +125 7.5 -115 -105

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.

Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 60.8% chance to win.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-1 6-4 6-3 5-2 9-4 2-1

