Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Monday, Christian Yelich (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .348, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this season, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine games this year (56.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Flexen (0-2) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
