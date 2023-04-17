The Milwaukee Brewers, including Garrett Mitchell (hitting .314 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Mitchell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings