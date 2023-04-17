Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Louis Linwood Voit III -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit has while batting .276.
- In four of eight games this season (50.0%) Voit has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Voit has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Flexen (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
