Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Michael Brosseau -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is batting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Brosseau has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Brosseau has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Flexen (0-2) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
