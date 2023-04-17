Michael Brosseau -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is batting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Brosseau has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Brosseau has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

