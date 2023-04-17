William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .318 with six walks and one run scored.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 136th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), Contreras has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Flexen (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.