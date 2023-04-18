Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Avalanche are favored (-200) in this matchup against the Kraken (+170).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-200)
|Kraken (+170)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche are 39-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Colorado has gone 18-8 (winning 69.2%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 66.7% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 42 times, and won 18, or 42.9%, of those games.
- Seattle is undefeated in the five games this season when they were the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over twice.
- In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.
- The Avalanche have conceded the ninth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 223 (2.7 per game).
- The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.
- During the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
