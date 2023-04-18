Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) and Seattle Mariners (8-9) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on April 18.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (1-1) versus the Brewers and Colin Rea.

Brewers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (84 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 2.94 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule