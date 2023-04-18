Ty France will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (8-9) on Tuesday, April 18, when they match up with Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +135. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Garrett Mitchell 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

