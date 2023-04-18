On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (.189 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has an OPS of .882, fueled by an OBP of .373 and a team-best slugging percentage of .509 this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

In 64.7% of his 17 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this season (41.2%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.6%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

