Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (.189 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has an OPS of .882, fueled by an OBP of .373 and a team-best slugging percentage of .509 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- In 64.7% of his 17 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In seven games this season (41.2%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.6%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
