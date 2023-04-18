The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is batting .214 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Yelich has had a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits five times (29.4%).

He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 games this year (58.8%), including five multi-run games (29.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings