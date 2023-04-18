Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Garrett Mitchell (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell is batting .278 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four walks.
- In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, Mitchell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this season (26.7%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.6 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
