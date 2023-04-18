On Tuesday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .300 with three doubles and three walks.

Winker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last games.

Winker has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this year (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not homered.

Winker has picked up an RBI in five games this year (55.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (33.3%).

He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

