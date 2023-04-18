The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee with 13 hits, batting .241 this season with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
  • Tellez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with three homers.
  • Tellez has recorded a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (26.7%, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Tellez has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 11
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.65 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Gilbert (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 2.70 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
