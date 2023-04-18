Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Young, in his last time out, had 16 points, eight assists and two steals in a 112-99 loss to the Celtics.

Now let's dig into Young's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.2 21.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.2 Assists 8.5 10.2 10.7 PRA 36.5 39.4 34.8 PR -- 29.2 24.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.4



Trae Young Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.

Young is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Young's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 35 16 3 8 1 0 2 3/11/2023 34 35 3 13 4 0 0 11/16/2022 31 27 5 9 2 0 1

