After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .313 with seven walks and one run scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 12 of 13 games this season (92.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
