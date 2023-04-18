After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .313 with seven walks and one run scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 12 of 13 games this season (92.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

