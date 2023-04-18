Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .254 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 17 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.65 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
