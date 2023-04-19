After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (38.9%), with two or more RBI in three of them (16.7%).
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Gonzales (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
