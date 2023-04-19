The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-8) 220.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-8.5) 220.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-6) 218.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-6.5) 219.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +298 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 113.3 per contest (14th in the league).
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams surrender 223.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 44-34-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.5 -105 31.1
Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.5 -105 6.0
Khris Middleton 22.5 -125 33.0
Khris Middleton 22.5 -125 15.1
Jrue Holiday 20.5 -105 16.0

